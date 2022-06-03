Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

