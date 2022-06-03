Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

