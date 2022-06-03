Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,036 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 175,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.