Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,089 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Encompass Health worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.