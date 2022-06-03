Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

