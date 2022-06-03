Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Lawrence J. Pope Sells 10,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HAL opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

