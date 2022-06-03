Halving Coin Market Capitalization Hits $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

