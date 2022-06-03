Hathor Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and $1.41 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 907,651,840 coins and its circulating supply is 231,706,840 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

