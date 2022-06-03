Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002432 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,812.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.48 or 0.05982253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00209961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.08 or 0.00657708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00616881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00074003 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,263,623 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

