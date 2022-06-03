HC Wainwright Cuts Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target to $15.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of ADXN opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.60.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.