HC Wainwright Cuts Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target to $15.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ADXN opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 748.78% and a negative return on equity of 123.92%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

