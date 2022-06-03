HC Wainwright Trims Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price to $8.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AQST. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

