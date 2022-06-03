HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

HDB opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

