Head-To-Head Comparison: Real Brokerage (REAX) versus Its Competitors

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Real Brokerage to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Real Brokerage Competitors 2.41% 6.55% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Real Brokerage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brokerage Competitors 142 582 677 26 2.41

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 50.60%. Given Real Brokerage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million -$11.68 million -13.45 Real Brokerage Competitors $5.23 billion $200.16 million 0.68

Real Brokerage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Real Brokerage peers beat Real Brokerage on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.