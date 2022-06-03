Head to Head Contrast: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) versus Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) and Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $8.17 billion 4.62 $1.25 billion $7.29 30.94 Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.45 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Two Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Tailwind Two Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 15.30% -633.02% 12.46% Tailwind Two Acquisition N/A N/A -0.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Tailwind Two Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions and Tailwind Two Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Tailwind Two Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $275.90, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.30%. Given Tailwind Two Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tailwind Two Acquisition is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Tailwind Two Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

