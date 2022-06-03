Head-To-Head Survey: DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.42% -5.00% -2.33% Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 1 8 0 2.89 Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 162.31%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 12.20 -$19.50 million ($0.32) -154.09 Momentive Global $443.79 million 4.37 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -14.69

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momentive Global. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

