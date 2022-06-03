Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.39

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.39 and traded as low as $129.29. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.33, with a volume of 9,257,534 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,305,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,175,000 after buying an additional 1,932,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,073,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,103,000 after purchasing an additional 978,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,722 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,815,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,656,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,954,000 after buying an additional 721,207 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

