Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.39

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.39 and traded as low as $129.29. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.33, with a volume of 9,257,534 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,305,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,073,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,103,000 after purchasing an additional 978,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,722 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,815,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,656,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,954,000 after buying an additional 721,207 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

