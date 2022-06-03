Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $627,065.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

