Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 135,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

