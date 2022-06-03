Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

HPE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 474,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

