Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

