Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,555. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $653.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.