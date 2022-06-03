Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Stock Price Up 3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

