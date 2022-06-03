Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.