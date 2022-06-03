Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $56,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

HLT opened at $142.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

