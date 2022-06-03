HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get HireQuest alerts:

NASDAQ:HQI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HireQuest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.