HoDooi Price Hits $0.0436 on Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01065446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00411709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.