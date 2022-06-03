Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 1,206,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
