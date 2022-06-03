Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 1,206,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

