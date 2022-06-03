Hooker Furnishings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

HOFT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $134.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hooker Furnishings (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.