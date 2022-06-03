Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. This is a positive. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, including Tepezza and Krystexxa, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $92.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,311 shares of company stock worth $62,088,885 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.