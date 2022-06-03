Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.64. 80,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,938. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

