H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.21.

HR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,630. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.72.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

