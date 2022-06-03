Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 27,892 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

