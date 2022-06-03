Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia Sells 27,892 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 27,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $270,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at $902,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 86.75%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
