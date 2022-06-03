Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0891

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $637.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hush has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00300307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00066756 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 138.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

