Hydra (HYDRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $147,969.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Hydra has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $33.58 million and $147,969.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00012790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,025,377 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

