I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. I-Mab has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

