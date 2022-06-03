ICHI Trading Up 46.7% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.78 or 0.00033134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $46.97 million and approximately $336,508.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,803,151 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.