Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,015. Ichor has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $848.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 525.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 62.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

