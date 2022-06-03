Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (IC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $28,925.06 and $8.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,542.10 or 0.99948607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030587 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,559,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,967 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

