Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $30.81

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $33.60. Immunocore shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

