Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 377,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 227,560 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 233,553 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

