InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFRX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

IFRX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 40,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,240. The company has a market cap of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

