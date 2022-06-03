Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -274.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,140.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

