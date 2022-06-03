Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. 1,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBAP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 46.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the first quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the third quarter worth $408,000.

