Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

INVZ stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $620.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.11. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

