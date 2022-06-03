Insider Buying: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Buys 7,218 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $106,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,943,905 shares in the company, valued at $161,969,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59.

HRT stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.