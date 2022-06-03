Insider Buying: Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Acquires £19,888 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($25,161.94).

STB stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,159.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,251.92. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,005 ($12.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.52) per share. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.03) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.03) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.12).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

