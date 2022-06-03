Insider Selling: AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AEye alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $109,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83.

On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $27,702.27.

LIDR stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. AEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AEye by 2,892.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in AEye by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIDR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.