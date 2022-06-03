Insider Selling: Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Sells $111,263.13 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 18,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $111,263.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

