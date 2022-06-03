Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,169,000.00 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

